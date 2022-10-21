Sports CS Nominee Ababu Namwamba Reveals He is worth Ksh425M

Youth affairs, Sports and Art Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee Ababu Namwamba has disclosed that he is worth Ksh 425 Million.

While appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee on Friday October 21, Ababu stated that his wealth is in the form of apartments, land, vehicles and boats spread out across the country.

“My net worth is 425million, my residence in Nairobi, my county residence in Busia, a business, two land housings, a shareholding in Safaricom, cooperative bank and Kenya power, pension income, two motor vehicles, a range rover and a jeep wrangler rubicon, and two water vessels,” he stated.

More details to follow….