Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Stop Entertaining Disrespect- Omanga Advices Ruto

By

Published

f2c9af23f919223a

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has advised Deputy President William Ruto to stop entertaining disrespect and deal with his critics head on. 

” From today onwards I want to urge H.E @WilliamsRuto to STOP entertaining DISRESPECT and counter it pound for pound. There comes a time when a man must FIERCELY defend himself. He has been LOYAL like a lamb and this has been mistaken for WEAKNESS. The REDLINE has been crossed!” Omanga wrote on Twitter. 

Her sentiments come after President Uhuru chastised his deputy for being an absentee worker and asking him to resign. 

“Instead of coming to help me and offer your advice, you are busy in the market abusing people and you are calling yourself a leader of a higher rank. You should have left long ago, I get some else to help me work.” the head of state said on Sunday during the Labour day celebrations. 

William Ruto on her response told his boss that the people he chose to advise him after their fallout misadvised him and let to the downfall of the Big 4 agenda.

” Sorry my Boss.I feel your pain.Those you assigned my responsibilities & ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably.They bangled our big4,killed our party & wasted your 2nd term.Wao ni bure kabisa.Boss,am available.Just a phone call away.Sadly last cabinet was 2yrs ago. ” Ruto said. 

Screenshot 2022 05 01 15 04 14 02 0b2fce7a16bf2b728d6ffa28c8d60efb

Read Also: Gloves Off as Ruto Tells off Uhuru, Names People Who Destroyed the Big 4 Agenda

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020