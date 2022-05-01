Stop Entertaining Disrespect- Omanga Advices Ruto

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has advised Deputy President William Ruto to stop entertaining disrespect and deal with his critics head on.

” From today onwards I want to urge H.E @WilliamsRuto to STOP entertaining DISRESPECT and counter it pound for pound. There comes a time when a man must FIERCELY defend himself. He has been LOYAL like a lamb and this has been mistaken for WEAKNESS. The REDLINE has been crossed!” Omanga wrote on Twitter.

Her sentiments come after President Uhuru chastised his deputy for being an absentee worker and asking him to resign.

“Instead of coming to help me and offer your advice, you are busy in the market abusing people and you are calling yourself a leader of a higher rank. You should have left long ago, I get some else to help me work.” the head of state said on Sunday during the Labour day celebrations.

William Ruto on her response told his boss that the people he chose to advise him after their fallout misadvised him and let to the downfall of the Big 4 agenda.

” Sorry my Boss.I feel your pain.Those you assigned my responsibilities & ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably.They bangled our big4,killed our party & wasted your 2nd term.Wao ni bure kabisa.Boss,am available.Just a phone call away.Sadly last cabinet was 2yrs ago. ” Ruto said.

Read Also: Gloves Off as Ruto Tells off Uhuru, Names People Who Destroyed the Big 4 Agenda