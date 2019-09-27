‘Stop Insulting the Poor!’ Linus Kaikai Tells Sonko Over Precious Talent School Tragedy

Citizen TV Journalist Linus Kaikai has asked politicians to stop insulting the poor by offering to take care of funeral expenses after tragedies.

Speaking during the #NewsGang Programme on Thursday night termed this as terrible and the last insult that can happen to the poor.

‘It is terrible. It just paints a picture of how we treat the poor in this country. This offer by government people to take care of funeral expenses is the last insult in my view. Do not make that offer, just do it and do it quietly; don’t make it look like a gift to these people.’ Kaikai said.

The journalist was reacting to the recent tragedy at Precious Talent Academy in Nairobi, where eight pupils died after a building collapsed on them.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promised to cater for the funeral expenses of the deceased pupils and also treat the injured.

“I wish to assure the parents and the entire Precious Talent School community of my personal support, and that of my administration, in laying to rest our departed children, treating the injured and also reconstructing the school to ensure minimal interruption to learning at the institution,” Sonko said through a post on his official Facebook page.

Kaikai also wondered how such a tragedy could be allowed to happen just because relevant authorities could not follow the law.

“It has been 56 years of independence and we have kids dying under such circumstances. What is the meaning of our independence if a wall can come down on children just because we cannot follow what it takes to run a modern state,” the journalist wondered.

There has been a lot of conversation about the conduct of a section of politicians in the aftermath of the Precious Talent School Tragedy.

Citizen TV branded Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie as disaster celebrities. This is after the three went to the scene to address the media rather than condole victims.

Disaster celebrities: How politicians, public figures cash in on disasters.

Kiarie: This area has no public schools due to land grabbing.

Omanga: We blame the gov’t for not taking care of schools.

Both Omanga and Shebesh have refuted these claims, Omanga said the media was so irresponsible and must apologise.

