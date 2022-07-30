“Stop Intimidating me” Ruto Tells Uhuru

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential flag bearer has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop issuing threats ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

This comes after President Uhuru accused him of politicizing government projects, like the Naivasha Inland Container Depot, for political advantage.

“A whole leader standing in public and saying look at these people, they have moved the railway and port to Naivasha. Surely, can I carry the ocean to Naivasha? Only God can do that,” Uhuru said.

“I can’t move the ocean to Naivasha. Only God can do that. Not even a president who has whatever power can. We brought this railway here to attract investors who would not have come,” he added.

On Friday,while touring his Kapsabet backyard in Nandi County, Ruto asked Kenyatta to stop interfering in his affairs and that he will no longer tolerate threats from him.

“I supported you when you needed a man to support you, if you don’t want to support me, leave me alone. Mr President, let’s respect each other. As long you don’t target any of my family members, I’m not fazed,” said the DP.

Ruto also cautioned state administrators against choosing sides ahead of the general election on August 9.

He asserted that the chiefs were being coerced into campaigning for his political opponent Raila Odinga on the promise of promotions if Odinga was elected.

“Mr.President,why are chiefs and other public servants being forced and threatened, in secret meetings, to undermine,manipulate and sabotage peaceful elections?What will it benefit you to forment conflict amongst innocent Kenyans? Boss, let’s not take the country this direction,” said Ruto.

Ruto also exuded assurance that he would emerge triumph in the election scheduled on August 9 noting that he would not seek retribution against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

