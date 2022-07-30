Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

“Stop Intimidating me” Ruto Tells Uhuru

By

Published

20220503 090945

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential flag bearer has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop issuing threats ahead of the August 9 General Elections. 

This comes after President Uhuru accused him of politicizing government projects, like the Naivasha Inland Container Depot, for political advantage. 

“A whole leader standing in public and saying look at these people, they have moved the railway and port to Naivasha. Surely, can I carry the ocean to Naivasha? Only God can do that,” Uhuru said. 

“I can’t move the ocean to Naivasha. Only God can do that. Not even a president who has whatever power can. We brought this railway here to attract investors who would not have come,” he added.

On Friday,while touring his Kapsabet backyard in Nandi County, Ruto asked Kenyatta to stop interfering in his affairs and that he will no longer tolerate threats from him.

“I supported you when you needed a man to support you, if you don’t want to support me, leave me alone. Mr President, let’s respect each other. As long you don’t target any of my family members, I’m not fazed,” said the DP.

Ruto also cautioned state administrators against choosing sides ahead of the general election on August 9.

He asserted that the chiefs were being coerced into campaigning for his political opponent Raila Odinga on the promise of promotions if Odinga was elected.

“Mr.President,why are chiefs and other public servants being forced and threatened, in secret meetings, to undermine,manipulate and sabotage peaceful elections?What will it benefit you to forment conflict amongst innocent Kenyans? Boss, let’s not take the country this direction,” said Ruto.

Ruto also exuded assurance that he would emerge triumph in the election scheduled on August 9 noting that he would not seek retribution against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Also Read: How Raila & Ruto Are Planning To Bag Majority of National Assembly Seats in August 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020