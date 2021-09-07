Stop Saying It’s Alfred Mutua’s Banana- Sonko’s Surprising Message To Followers Trolling Mutua

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday 7 had a rather eyebrows-raising message for his followers who have been trolling Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua following his breakup with Lilian Ngángá.

The politician, who recently rebranded to Sonko News and has been sharing a lot of information and personal opinions on trending matters, urged his followers to stop sharing a meme doing rounds on social media insinuating the two lovers might have separated because of bedroom action.

Sonko said that marriages collapse because of many things and people should conclude that it’s always sex-related.

“Just seeing this photo online now and just asking myself what does bananas got to do with Alfred’s and Lilian’s affair,” he said on his social media pages catching many by surprise.

“Kavaluku is just a human being like any other. We all undergo divorce cases and even heartbreaks in marriages and relationships this issue of comparing the size of bananas and cucumbers in couples affairs is not fair at all. Can you stop it.”

Kavaluku, which means the hare, is a nickname Mutua was given in Ukambani after ditching Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper.

Benga artist Ken Wa Maria released a song dubbed ‘kavaluku’ na ‘nzou’ [hare and the elephant] where the nickname originated.

Wa Maria was referring to Kativui, one of his band members, who insulted him and ditched his band after Wa Maria taught him the music business.

Kenyans have been taking shots at Mutua and Lilian Ng’ang’a and her new man, rapper Juliani, following their recent announcements.

Mwingi North member of parliament, Nzengu Paul Musyimi, also attacked the governor during the weekend.

The MP wondered why Mutua dated her for so long but never got her pregnant.

He said that Mutua’s six-year relationship with Ngángá was something Kamba men aren’t proud of.

“Alfred Mutua owes all Kamba men a public apology,” said the MP.

“How do you hang out with a woman for years, she doesn’t spit saliva or eat soil or have cravings? Is she your stepsister?”

