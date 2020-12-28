Storm Over Miguna Miguna’s Nomination as Thirdway Alliance Candidate

(KDRTV) – Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuro Aukot has disowned the nomination of lawyer Miguna Miguna as the party’s flagbearer in next year’s Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election.

The party, through its chairman Miruru Waweru announced on Monday that it had settled on the Canadian based lawyer because he is the answer to the bankrupt leadership that has deprived citizens of vital services.

“Dr. Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth who has sacrificed and worked for this great nation, is the answer to this bankrupt leadership which has deprived hardworking citizens of Nairobi the most basic of services and dignity,” the party said in a statement.

However, Aukot has come out to vehemently dismiss Miguna’s nomination. He said he was neither consulted nor did the party leadership discuss Miguna’s nomination.

“Kenyans, don’t be misled by rent-seekers and merchants in our party. While I would love to have the NRM General Miguna Miguna as our candidate, the party under my leadership never even discussed his candidature as an agenda,” Aukot said in a message on social media.

Kenyans, don't be misled by rent seekers and merchants in our party. While I would love to have the NRM General @MigunaMiguna as our candidate, the party under my leadership never even discussed his candidature as an agenda. This is the work of rent seekers! pic.twitter.com/5TB3jf2rpt — #PunguzaMizigoKenya (@EAukot) December 28, 2020

He further accused party officials of working to serve the interests of another party.

Barely an hour after Aukot’s claims, Thirdway Alliance Secretary General Fredrick Okango issued another statement, affirming the nomination of the controversial lawyer.

“I want to be clear that Dr. Miguna Miguna is the Thirdway Alliance candidate for Nairobi Gubernatorial by-elections. That is the position of the party,” Okango said in a statement.

I want to be clear that Dr @MigunaMiguna is the Thirdway Alliance candidate for Nairobi Gubernatorial by-elections. That is the position of the party. Dr.Miguna has given General Power of Attorney to our NEC officials @citizentvkenya @ntvkenya @TrevorOmbija @KTNNewsKE @K24Tv — Fredrick Okango (@fokango) December 28, 2020

To further complicate matters for Ekuru Aukot, the self-proclaimed NRM General has confirmed that he is indeed the party’s nominee for the Nairobi elections.

Yes, it is TRUE.

The march for Nairobi's LIBERATION is on.

I strongly urge all PATRIOTS to MOBILIZE.

Viva! @BBCBreaking @CNNAfrica @AJEnglish https://t.co/695g3JYhZX — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 28, 2020

