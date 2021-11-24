Tangatanga Brigade Floods In Nandi As Raila Heads To Makueni for Devolution Conference

Deputy President William Ruto has commenced his day two empowerment program at Kapseret ACK church, Harambee Plaza in Nandi county for a fundraising event to build and renovate the house of God.

The second in command DP Ruto’s arrival has marked a thunderous reception from the wild and excited crowd of hustler nation supporters who were donned in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) attires painting the ground yellow.

“Wheelbarrow, Wheelbarrow, Bottom-up, Bottom-up, hustler nation, hustler nation” chants took the centre stage of the event sending a corded message of unwavering base support of DP Ruto’s presidential bid.

Ruto will later commission th upgrade of Kapseret Road network which has been one of the biggest Jubilee’s achievements in the famous big four agenda pledges.

The hustler nation team is also expected to attend the ground breaking event of Kapseret fresh produce market which intends to vastly benefit the local traders and small scale business owners in expanding various business enterprises.

UDA president will also grace the official opening of Emgwem Technical and Vocational College before wrapping up a day in Mosop Constituency for the official opening of Hospital in Kabiyet ward.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential hopeful Raila Odinga on the other hand will attend the Seventh Devolution Conference at Makueni Boys High School, Wote, Makueni county whose theme is highly hinged on the recent fluctuations of climate.

County and National leaders drawn from the 47 counties are expected to attend the event to stage the appropriate financial channels that would curb the unexpected haunting climate changes across the country. The former prime minister Raila Odinga is set to chair the crucial event.

This important event comes barely a week after a world summit on climate change was held in Glasgow Scotland where a battery of world leader geared plans to facilitate a clean environment.