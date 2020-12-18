The 16 Fearless Senators Who Defended Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led his 15 colleagues in defending Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko against impeachment.

Once again, the rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto played out during the voting as handshake-leaning Senators voted to sent Sonko packing.

Most of the Senators who voted against the impeachment are aligned to DP William Ruto’s Hustler Nation. They were; Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Christopher Langat (Bomet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu), Phillip Mpayei (Kajiado), Mithika Linturi (Meru).

The others were: Mohammed Mahammud (Mandera), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Malachy Ekal (Turkana), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Juma Wario (Tana River) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui).

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip voted against the impeachment in his capacity as Governor Sonko’s son-in-law. The youthful lawmaker is married to Saumu Mbuvi.

How the Senate voted to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. pic.twitter.com/rs64Xey5fy — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) December 17, 2020

Despite appearing for Governor Mike Sonko during his corruption case in December last year, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior abstained from the vote. Johnso Sakaja also abstained, arguing that he was interested in the matter.

The Tanga Tanga lawmakers have been very vocal on social media, claiming that Sonko’s impeachment was State-sponsored. Murkomen claimed that his colleagues were ‘whipped’ by their parties to impeach Sonko.

“When the Senate endorses Impeachments sponsored by the National Government it ceases to be the defender and protector of counties and County Governments,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

We lost the battle but my conscience is clear. When the Senate endorses Impeachments sponsored by the National Government it ceases to be the defender and protector of counties and county Governments. I am confident history will be kind to us in the fullness of time. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 17, 2020

Linturi claimed that they fought very hard to save devolution but were outnumbered by their cowardly colleagues who followed their party positions.

“I tried my best to fight for devolution in Nairobi county but we were outnumbered by cowards and blind followers of parties,” the Meru lawmaker said.

I tried my best to fight for devolution in Nairobi county but we were out numbered by cowards and blind followers of parties. My friend @MikeSonko you fought very hard for this government to be but at the end this is the reward they give. Don't be shaken better days are coming. — Hon.Mithika Linturi (@mithika_Linturi) December 17, 2020

Susan Kihika poked holes at the speed at which Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka moved to gazette the impeachment.