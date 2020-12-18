Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

The 16 Fearless Senators Who Defended Mike Sonko

Avatar

By

Published

sonkoreee
sonkoreee

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led his 15 colleagues in defending Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko against impeachment.

Once again, the rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto played out during the voting as handshake-leaning Senators voted to sent Sonko packing.

Most of the Senators who voted against the impeachment are aligned to DP William Ruto’s Hustler Nation. They were; Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Christopher Langat (Bomet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu), Phillip Mpayei (Kajiado), Mithika Linturi (Meru).

Read Also: Uhuru Saves Sonko from Impeachment 

The others were: Mohammed Mahammud (Mandera), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Malachy Ekal (Turkana), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Juma Wario (Tana River) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui).

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip voted against the impeachment in his capacity as Governor Sonko’s son-in-law. The youthful lawmaker is married to Saumu Mbuvi.

Despite appearing for Governor Mike Sonko during his corruption case in December last year, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior abstained from the vote. Johnso Sakaja also abstained, arguing that he was interested in the matter.

The Tanga Tanga lawmakers have been very vocal on social media, claiming that Sonko’s impeachment was State-sponsored. Murkomen claimed that his colleagues were ‘whipped’ by their parties to impeach Sonko.

“When the Senate endorses Impeachments sponsored by the National Government it ceases to be the defender and protector of counties and County Governments,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

Linturi claimed that they fought very hard to save devolution but were outnumbered by their cowardly colleagues who followed their party positions.

Read Also: Mike Sonko Survives Road Crash

“I tried my best to fight for devolution in Nairobi county but we were outnumbered by cowards and blind followers of parties,” the Meru lawmaker said.

Susan Kihika poked holes at the speed at which Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka moved to gazette the impeachment.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

EpD6tuVXUAMFDXt EpD6tuVXUAMFDXt

Politics

Luo Man Wins Kahawa Wendani Seat on a Jubilee Ticket

(KDRTV) – The people of Kahawa Wendani ward have voted to elect Kevin Ochieng as their new MCA. Ochieng is the brother of the...

2 days ago
Millicent Omanga Millicent Omanga

Politics

Boniface Mwangi Apologizes for Insulting Senator Millicent Omanga

(KDRTV) – Political activist Boniface Mwangi has apologized to Kenyans and Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga over the derogatory remarks he made towards the...

17 hours ago
SONKO HOS SONKO HOS

News

Nairobi to Elect New Governor as Senators Vote to Impeach Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – The Senate has affirmed the decision by Nairobi County Assembly to impeach Governor Mike Sonko. In a steamy session on Thursday evening,...

11 hours ago
Feisal Bader Feisal Bader

News

Msambweni MP Feisal Bader Pledges to Work with Opponents after Big Victory

(KDRTV) – Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Bader has extended an olive branch to his opponents, in the just concluded by-elections, to join him in improving...

2 days ago