‘The Heart and Mind of President Uhuru Kenyatta are With Imran Okoth’

President Uhuru Kenyatta might have endorsed MacDonald Mariga to vie in the Kibra by-elections but he is secretly supporting ODM Candidate Imran Okoth. This is according to nominated Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda.

Kamanda has sensationally claimed that Uhuru’s mind and heart are with Imran.

“People sneaked to State House and did what they did there. I want to say here that the heart and mind of the President are with Imran,” The former Starehe MP said during a church function on Sunday.

Kamanda, a key member of the Jubilee Kieleweke Faction, also accused Deputy President William Ruto of fielding Mariga in Kibra with an intention to jeopardise the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"I'm a nominated Member of Parliament and directly answerable to the Jubilee Party leader, who is President Kenyatta. I cannot defy my party leader. Imran is the candidate supported by everyone behind the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.