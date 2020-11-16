Tough Weekend for William Ruto as Key Allies Die

(KDRTV) – Going through Deputy President William Ruto’s social media timeline, you’d mistake it for an obituary.

The man from Sugoi has sent out an average of one condolence message per day since Friday. The DP also took the time to attend the funeral of Naivasha MP Jane Kihara’s father.

However, his biggest blow came on Saturday evening when news emerged that Matungu MP Justus Murunga had collapsed and died at his Kakamega home.

Though Murunga had a history of diabetes, he exhibited symptoms associated with COVID-19 and Kenyans assumed he could have succumbed to the virus. The family has dismissed these reports.

Until his demise, Murunga was an ardent supporter of the Hustler Movement. He has organized several grassroots meetings for the DP in Kakamega County.

In fact, the lawmaker’s last public appearance was when he hosted the DP at a church function in Matungu on October 25. We believe Murunga was hospitalized a few days after the event.

His death is not only a blow to the Tanga Tanga Movement but will also raise questions on the DP’s decision to hold public meetings in the midst of a pandemic.

We are heartbroken by the death of Matungu MP Justus Murunga Makokha. He was a focussed, hardworking and visionary leader who relentlessly advocated for the empowerment of the people. pic.twitter.com/nrcDsXHUaS — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 14, 2020

As the DP was attending the Naivasha funeral on Friday, a bishop was buried in a low key funeral in Murang’a on the same day.

Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a, the man who hosted Ruto and his team during their chaotic visit to Kenol Town early last month, was laid to rest at his Kigumo home with only his church members in attendance. Tanga Tanga members like Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome were missing.

Ruto did not bother to send a condolence to the family despite claims that the man of the cloth’s death could have been directly linked to the DP’s visit.

According to Archbishop Julius Njoroge, Ng’ang’a had battled pneumonia and for a long time. His condition could have been worsened after he inhaled teargas fumes.

“The police officers threw a tear-gas canister at his feet and it exploded and having a record of battling hypertension and pneumonia, the smoke affected his health,” Njoroge told a local daily.

