Trouble Rocks DP Ruto’s UDA As Hustler Nation Allied MPs Fight For Party Tickets

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has been embroiled in a huge trouble of settling the outgrowing internal feuds following the recent entry of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) defectors to hustler nation faction.

According to the deviling push and pull in United Democratic Alliance, sections of Deputy President William Ruto’s old allied legislators have kicked off a bruise knuckle with the new defectors in the camp citing that they (new defectors) are Raila Odinga’s spies in Tangatanga camp.

The race for the UDA party ticket for various elective seats in the region has taken a different shape with leaders rising concerns on the assurance of free, fair and transparent primaries.

Speaking on Sunday, 28th November, 2021, former Bomet mayor Kipkemoi Barmuseil hoped that the second in command DP Ruto will keep his words and allow people to compete freely for the tickets in UDA.

“We are hoping that Deputy President William Ruto will keep his words and allow people to compete freely for the tickets of United Democratic Alliance (UDA)” Hon Kipkemoi Barmuseil said.

The frosty internal wrangles erupted after the former Kuseroi MP Zakayo Cheruiyot who was a staunch member of Chama Cha Mashinani defected to DP Ruto’s UDA. Thereafter, Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Session also shifted from Raila’s ODM to UDA.

Ssossion and DP Ruto’s close confidant Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at are set to wrestle down for UDA ticket in their senatorial bids.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok is set to defend his seat by outplaying Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) John Mosoinik for UDA ticket.

Ministry of Labour Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu who recently joined UDA from Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani party will face off Narok Governor Samuel Tanui for UDA party nominations in their bids of becoming the county boss.