Two Things Uhuru Kenyatta Handed Over to William Ruto

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed over instruments of power to his successor William Ruto.

In the ceremony held on Tuesday September 13 at Kasarani Stadium, the ex head of state inspected his last parade, after which William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua took oath of office.

Uhuru then handed over instruments of power to William Ruto.

Uhuru was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces Robert Kibochi and outgoing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The change of guard was witnessed by 20 African heads of state.

Presidential Ceremonial Sword

Uhuru Kenyatta presented William Ruto the Presidential ceremonial sword, signifying that he is now the Chief of the Armed Forces.

The sword is composed of stainless steel and gold-plated. It will represent Ruto’s role in defending the nation.

Constitution

President Ruto was presented with the Kenyan Constitution, which he vowed to preserve during his five-year term.

The aide-de-camp who was standing behind Uhuru swapped positions to become Ruto’s aide when Ruto received the Constitution, signifying a change of guard.

Ruto, Uhuru, and Gachagua then took photos on the Kasarani dais and were later joined by their spouses Margaret, Rachel, and Pastor Dorcas.

Uhuru then saw his blue presidential flag being lowered on one pole and the yellow presidential flag of President Ruto being raised on the other pole.

Immediately after being given the instruments of authority, the KDF saluted the new president with 21 gunshots.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was however given the role of chairing missions in Eastern Africa.

In his inaugural speech President William Ruto said that the outgoing president has done a commendable job maintaining peace throughout the region.

“On peace initiative in our region, in Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region, I have asked my elder brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commended able engagement with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussion on behalf of the Government of Kenya,” Ruto said.