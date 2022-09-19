Connect with us

Uhuru Ally Opines Why President Ruto Should Have Sent Gachagua to UK

mutahi Ngunyi warns RUTO over Ga

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has expressed skepticism over President William Ruto’s decision to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II while the country is in transition.

Mutahi Ngunyi believes that the President should have sent his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to the event so that he could concentrate on the transition phase.

The political expert believes DP Gachagua could have performed the role more effectively.

“I am not sure that going to the queen’s funeral was a good decision for Ruto. He should have sent Gachagua. Then dispatch him to New York for the General Assembly,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter account. 

“Excuse: We are a country in transition. Arap Moi did this for Jomo Kenyatta. And Gachagua is more eloquent. Am I wrong?” the political analyst added. 

When leaving the country on Sunday for the first time as head of state, Ruto said his trip seeks to strengthen bilateral ties between. 

“Strengthening ties with the international community will catalyse the transformation of our country. Departed for London, UK to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial. Later I will join world leaders for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, New York,”Ruto stated.

Mutahi’s comments come after a number of Africans took to social media to show their dissatisfaction over the UK Government’s decision to have African heads of states board a bus in London to transport them to Buckingham palace to attend the late Queen Elizabeth’s state burial. 

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on his social media opined that the move by the UK was risking the lives of African Heads of state. 

“These white people have no manners, how can they put African presidents in the same bus in London? God forbid if something bad happens on the bus what will they do?” Sonko posed.

Canada based Kenyan Lawyer Miguna Miguna has however sided with the UK Government it was a good move to cut costs and also it conserved the environment. 

” There is nothing wrong with African presidents and prime ministers taking buses to the funeral of a colonial and racist monarch. It is the right thing to do. Good for tax-payers. Excellent for the environment. And some antidote lesson against obscene opulence.” Miguna said. 

Also Read: Mike Sonko Furious After UK Government Did this to President Ruto

