Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Men Promise Ruto a Battle Royale in August Elections

By

Published

EG 2k8ZWsAUbbnx

Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Transport Cs James Macharia. Image courtesy.

Transport Cs James Macharia has disclosed a plan to campaign for ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 general elections.

While speaking on Monday, January 24, during a grass-root meeting in Muranga County, the Cs stated that they will begin on a six-month campaign trail to whip up support for the former Prime Ministers’ presidential ambitions.

“We are saying this openly because we are not hiding, that from today for six months we shall be in the campaign trail to campaign for Baba because we don’t have any other alternative. There is no other option,” Macharia stated.

The CS frequently referred to Raila as the fifth president during the meeting, claiming that the former Prime Minister had a better chance of winning the August 9 election than Deputy President William Ruto.

IMG 20211227225407

Photo of Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. Image courtesy.

He went on to say that the campaign team would make sure that the 98 percent voter turnout seen in the 2017 General Elections is duplicated in the August elections in Raila’s favor.

Macharia was joined by Muranga Women Representative Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth, and David Murathe during the event.

The CS’s comments came following reports that Uhuru may embark on a statewide thanksgiving trip before his term ends in less than eight months.

Various members of Uhuru’s cabinet, especially Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, have openly proclaimed their support for Raila, despite harsh condemnation from Ruto’s allies on several occasions.

uhuru data

Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

With 7 months remaining before the polls, Uhuru close allies have hinted that the head of state will also embark on a Mt Kenya tour in a bid to depopularize DP Ruto’s hustler nation and UDA wave.

According to the latest opinion polls, the second in command is still Mt Kenya’s favorite candidate but the ODM leader is almost catching up with him.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019