Uhuru Now Takes the War to Ruto’s Bedroom

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has now taken the war with his deputy William Ruto to Rift Valley, where he appointed rival governor to lead BBI talks rallies in the region.

Last week, the President sidelined Ruto allies as he picked Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Alex Tolgos to popularise the BBI in Rift Valley. Tolgos is a key ally to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. He has been criticized for not supporting Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

The move to appoint Tolgos was made when Uhuru met more than 20 governors at State House in Mombasa on Thursday last week.

The governor has been tasked with bringing together leaders in the region who are pro-BBI and leading the group that will coordinate its promotion in the region.

He is already planning to organise a mega BBI rally like the ones held in Kisii and Kakamega. It is not clear if ODM leader Raila Odinga will attend these rallies.

“I would like to tell our people that we should not be left out of this BBI process,” the governor said as quoted by Daily Nation.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny, who is also one of Ruto’s biggest critics in Rift Valley, confirmed that plans are underway to hold a mega BBI rally in Nakuru in the coming weeks.

The move to appoint Tolgos has not been received well by Ruto allies. Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, who hails from the same county said they are not aware of the presence of a BBI taskforce in the region.

In March 2019, Governor Tolgos apologised to the President after being insulted by four MPs over the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal. The MPs threatened to ditch Jubilee Party if the government abandoned the projects over corruption scandals.

“On behalf of the people of Elgeyo-Marakwet, we sincerely apologise to the head of State over political utterances by four MPs and a handful of MCAs, purporting to be speaking on behalf of the people on the ongoing investigations,” he said.

“The rants do not in any way represent the views of the great people of Elgeyo Marakwet and its political leadership,” he added.

In June last year, Tolgos became the first Kalenjin Governor to host ODM leader Raila Odinga in Rift Valley since the handshake.

