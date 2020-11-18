Uhuru, Ruto Meeting Stops Raila’s Reggae

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto held a 3 hour meeting at State House Nairobi on Wednesdays.

According to several sources, the two leaders discussed how the DP’s proposals can be included in the BBI report.

The Star Newspaper reported that the meeting came just a day after President Uhuru hosted religious leaders.

The men of cloth are believed to have advised the President to make peace with his deputy if he wanted to unite the country.

However, Wednesday’s meeting could compromise the relationship between the President and his handshake brother Raila Odinga.

Whereas the DP has been calling for leaders to come up with a consensus, which lead to an uncontested referendum, Raila and his allies had already declared that there will be no further changes to the document and anyone opposed to it should face them at the ballot.

The former Prime Minister had already announced that they would be launching the collection of five million signatures on Thursday.

However, the BBI national secretariat announced on Wednesday that plans to launch the collection of signatures have been postponed.

“The postponement has been necessitated by the late completion and publication of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 which is scheduled for printing later tonight,” the secretariat said in a memo seen by KDRTV.

Done, Wednesday, 18th November 2020 pic.twitter.com/SbGtFUzReP — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) November 18, 2020

The fact that the event was postponed a few hours after the Uhuru – Ruto meeting speaks volumes. Could the President be behind the move.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken full charge of the BBI process, there is power in prayer.

We expect to see Uhuru, Ruto & Raila on the concensus table.

Reggae stops for now. pic.twitter.com/gluZNj8jId — Hon Caleb Kositany MP Soy (@ckositany) November 18, 2020

Raila has been talking tough on the BBI, especially when it comes to matters changes and the collection of signatures.

What happens now that Ruto has also been invited to the big table? Could this be the end of reggae?