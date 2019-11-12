Uhuru To Dump Raila After Using Him, David Ndii

Former National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition strategist David Ndii has slummed the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Raila Odinga.

Ndii has urged the former Premier that he will be discarded after he is used by Uhuru since the President sees nothing salubrious from fighting his battles.

The economist took to his twitter account on Sunday, November 10, attesting that the peace contract between Raila and Uhuru has outlived its meaningfulness.

“I worry for my compatriots clinging to the Builind Bridges Initiative (BBI) like dear life when they wake up to reality that handshake has not only outlived its usefulness, it’s been overtaken by events. Uhuru has nothing to gain from fighting Raila’s political battles. Use, dump, that’s the name of the game,” Raila’s former ally said. I worry for my compatriots clinging to BBI like dear life when they wake up to reality that #handshake has not only outlived its usefulness, its been overtaken by events. Uhuru has nothing to gain from fighting Raila’s political battles. Use, dump, thats the name of the game. — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) November 10, 2019

The vociferous economist and fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta alleged that he warned Raila from plunging into a “sinking ship” better he declined to listen

You aren’t hearing me. You did’nt listen when turn around was possible. We passed tipping about a year ago. Now its either Ethiopia (regime change) or Sudan (revolution) scenario. I advised Raila not to jump into sinking ship, he disagreed. Choices. Consequences. https://t.co/C8C35O1o6S — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 29, 2019

He also added that Kenyans are enduring following the peace between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta

The President and the Opposition leader Raila Odinga signed a peace deal on Friday, March 9, 2018, after the chaotic 2017 General election which was marred with massive protests.

The handshake gave birth to a spectrum term Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The establishment of the BBI has stirred mixed reactions from citizens with a section supporting while others are opposing it based on various reasons.