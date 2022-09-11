Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru’s Men Sabotaged Raila- Otiende Amolo 

By

Published

OTIENDE AMOLLO SPEECH

Rarieda Member of parliament Paul Otiende Amolo has claimed that some people in the Azimio la Umoja secretariat lied to Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday at Mutumbu Primary School in Gem during the burial ceremony of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo’s sister Lucy Akinyi, Otiende stated that Raila’s handlers duped him before and after the elections.

“But Dr. Oburu, we must say some things. Some people were duping Jakom (Raila),” a visibly-angry Otiende said.

“You, Oburu and Orengo, know the things that we discussed even at Bomas (of Kenya),” Otiende recalled, “Those ticks (said characters) must now leave!”

He claimed that Raila Odinga’s victory was stolen at the ballot, at the Supreme Court, and in parliament.

He also claimed that people within Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s circle sabotaged Raila.

“The president himself was supporting Raila but the people around him were not supporting him. I think they sabotaged us,” Otiende explained.

Raila’s elder brother Oburu, on the other hand, assured residents of Siaya that they are Kenyans and that the incoming presidency will not jeopardize their status.

He also urged his colleagues to tread carefully when criticizing others.

“For now, let us not tell others to leave. Let us go slow,” Oburu said.

Langata MP Felix Odiwuor on his part told the Gem locals not to worry about Raila because he has sons like him who will be in charge of things.

“It is painful. We are sorrowful but Raila told me to tell you to remain calm because we, the sons of Luo, are still available,” Jalango said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo stated that the Supreme Court decision was not comparable to judicial literature.

He explained that in order to serve justice to both the winners and losers of a case, judges must be measured in their statements.

Also Read: Former Mudavadi Aide Claims He Was Forced to Support Azimio

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020