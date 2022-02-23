Uhuru’s Move To Officially Endorse Raila Meets Different Reactions

Kenyans have been waiting for this day like never before. Uhuru has officially endorsed Raila as his successor.

This was so unexpected especially to William Ruto’s supporters. Back then, Uhuru promised to support Ruto after he is done with his two terms.

However, on matters of his successor, Uhuru stated that he is going to leave the country to the next president with a good budget.

Sagana’s residents would later shout in jubilation shouting Raila’s name and the president, Uhuru responded by saying Raila is the one he will leave the government to.

Furthermore, Uhuru mentioned that he will not have leaders who are only working from the top of their vehicles.

However, Uhuru addressed most of his speech in the vernacular which most netizens found him tribal. Kenyans were not happy with this since the president is a symbol of national unity and he should speak in a national language.

Some would defend him and say that he was addressing people of his community. Hence, that is the language they would understand better. Speaking in vernacular would likely have an impact on his community.

Nonetheless, this was his third meeting in Sagana. More than 6000 delegates were invited. His main aim was to address why he is backing up Raila. On the contrary, people expected him to support Ruto, his deputy.

Also, read What Kenyans Should Expect from Sagana III Meeting

Many people would wonder why he had to support his opposition.