What Kenyans Should Expect from Sagana III Meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to tour his Mt Kenya home turf this week in a bid to give the vote-rich region a political direction ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The head of state will hold a meeting at his Sagana state lodge in a move that has been seen by political pundits as trying to cut William Ruto’s influence in the region in favor of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to The People Daily, organizers of the meeting expect at least 20,000 representatives from all Mt Kenya counties to attend the Sagana III meeting.

“The meeting will deal with issues of grassroots mobilization and take a common stand on the August 9 polls in favor of Raila Odinga’s candidature. The President is expected to give the direction we should approach the election,” an inside source told the People Daily newspaper.

President Uhuru will undoubtedly use the political gathering to explain how the region will benefit from the Azimio la Umoja.

As he previously promised, President Uhuru is also likely to take use of the chance to explain why he fell out with his deputy.

After being chastised by DP Ruto and his allies for failing to enhance the country’s standard of living, President Uhuru may take this opportunity to highlight the projects his government has undertaken in the Mount Kenya region.

Political analysts believe that the Sagana conference will have significant political repercussions, particularly if the president is successful in convincing the region to follow his political cue.

“This is the defining moment that all Kenyans have been waiting for. Should he persuade the people of Mt Kenya to follow his stance, then the current campaigns will change. But it is a do-or-die tussle for the President who is out to control his legacy and succession,” Dr. Otele says.