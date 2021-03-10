Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UPDATE: Raila Odinga in High Spirits at Nairobi Hospital

Avatar

By

Published

railaoginga
railaoginga

(KDRTV) –  ODM leader Raila Odinga is in high spirits at the Nairobi Hospital, his personal doctor has confirmed.

KDRTV reported on Tuesday evening that the former PM had checked into the hospital earlier in the day. He was admitted at the facility, with doctors advising him to take a rest.

Dr David Oluoch, Raila’s personal physician has now confirmed that the African Union is indeed admitted at the facility after feeling fatigue.

“Hon. Odinga walked in for routine medical tests at the Nairobi Hospital on 9th March after feeling some fatigue. He had a rigorous campaign and needed to have some checkup. This was carried out successfully. He is still undergoing some further investigations with a team of doctors and has been advised to take a rest,” reads a statement from the neurosurgeon.

Image

Dr David Oluoch’s statement

He said Baba will address the nation in due course.

Meanwhile, Kenyans from all walks of life have sent goodwill messages to baba as he recovers at Nairobin Hospital.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen asked baba to get well soon so that he can continue with his liberation work.

“I wish Baba a very quick recovery. We need the former PM back to his energetic self to continue with the journey of making our nation and our young democracy stronger,” Murkomen said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Tanzania President John Magufuli Tanzania President John Magufuli

News

Tanzania’s Magufuli Admitted to Kenyan Hospital, In Critical Condition

(KDRTV) – Social media is awash with reports that Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is admitted to a Kenyan Hospital. Magufuli who is said...

21 hours ago
Euf1yJIXcAE xav Euf1yJIXcAE xav

Politics

Uhuru Calls Raila for Urgent Crisis Meeting at State House

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will sit down for a crisis meeting this afternoon, in a bid to salvage...

1 day ago
Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai

News

Uproar Over Omar Lali Ksh 250k Monthly Stipend from Tecra Muigai

(KDRTV) – The Late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai sent approximately Ksh 2 million to her boyfriend Omar Lali in a spun of 8 months....

7 hours ago
1 3 1 3

News

Raila Odinga Admitted at Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga was reportedly treated at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, a local daily reported. According to The Star, the...

21 hours ago