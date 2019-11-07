[VIDEO] Boni Khalwale Runs for Dear Life in Kibra

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale had to run for his life as Kibra residents pursued him. The incident, which happened at Laini Saba was captured on video by one of the residents.

Kibra residents claimed that the wanted to have a ‘talk’ with the Tanga Tanga member. Khalwale is seen on the footage fast footsteps, almost running, as rowdy youth narrow down on him.

Boni Khalwale walking away from Lakini saba as Kibra Residents pursue him for dialogue. #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/D5nCuntUaF — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) November 7, 2019

Interestingly, Khalwale had just shared a picture of himself in Kibra a few minutes before the incident. He said everything was ok.

Deep inside Kibra. Mambo iko bara bara kabisa! pic.twitter.com/ZdDaz3ue0a — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 7, 2019

Khalwale, one of DP William Ruto’s foot soldiers, led campaigns for Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga. He is believed to be the one who convinced the former Harambee Stars midfielder to vie in the mini-poll despite not being a registered voter in the slum constituency.

The former Ikolomani MP has insisted that Mariga will win in the polls. In a previous post, he warned Kibra residents not to over celebrate when the former Inter Milan player is declared the winner of Thursday’s polls.

We thank our people in Kibra for maintaining peace during this byelection. We further appeal for peace throughout the voting & counting of votes. Guys, u must thereafter resist provocative celebrations of the much anticipated Mariga win pic.twitter.com/tjnmrTYyRp — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 6, 2019

Tanga Tanga bloggers have accused ODM of inciting the youth to stone Khalwale. They said the orange party is intimidating voters in Kibra.

This is so wrong !! Whichever side of the political divide you are on , throwing stones at mheshimiwa @KBonimtetezi anyone else is not what democracy is about . We can actually do better dear Kenya . The size of that stone though …🙆‍♂️#KibraByelection#KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/oqVmg3t6K8 — Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) November 7, 2019

ODM has made several allegations of voter bribery in Kibra. Suna East MP Junet Mohammed claimed that a section of people was being bribed at Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel. He said they have put in place measures to stop this. It is not clear if violence was the said measures.

The following have been given Ksh 50,000 each at Weston Hotel. We already know you and we already planned reciprocal contingency measure. I urge Kibra voters to stay vigilant. Don’t disturb the peace of Kibra people as they vote. #ProtectingTheVote pic.twitter.com/flG6nfK5RB — Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) November 7, 2019

