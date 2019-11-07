Connect with us

Politics

[VIDEO] Boni Khalwale Runs for Dear Life in Kibra

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale was chased out of Laini Saba ward where he went to represent McDonald Mariga
Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale [PHOTO COURTESY]

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale had to run for his life as Kibra residents pursued him. The incident, which happened at Laini Saba was captured on video by one of the residents.

Kibra residents claimed that the wanted to have a ‘talk’ with the Tanga Tanga member. Khalwale is seen on the footage fast footsteps, almost running, as rowdy youth narrow down on him.

Interestingly, Khalwale had just shared a picture of himself in Kibra a few minutes before the incident. He said everything was ok.

Khalwale, one of DP William Ruto’s foot soldiers, led campaigns for Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga. He is believed to be the one who convinced the former Harambee Stars midfielder to vie in the mini-poll despite not being a registered voter in the slum constituency.

The former Ikolomani MP has insisted that Mariga will win in the polls. In a previous post, he warned Kibra residents not to over celebrate when the former Inter Milan player is declared the winner of Thursday’s polls.

Tanga Tanga bloggers have accused ODM of inciting the youth to stone Khalwale. They said the orange party is intimidating voters in Kibra.

ODM has made several allegations of voter bribery in Kibra. Suna East MP Junet Mohammed claimed that a section of people was being bribed at Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel. He said they have put in place measures to stop this. It is not clear if violence was the said measures.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases.

Loading...
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News