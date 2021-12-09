“Vile Reggae ilisimama, Azimio la Kuzimia Litasimama” DP Ruto Turns Guns At Raila’s Agenda

Deputy President William Ruto has launched scathing attacks at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.
Speaking today, Thursday, during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) campaign rally in Makueni county, the second in command DP Ruto who has been facing backlash from president Uhuru Kenyatta’s allied legislators spelt doom to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja forays that hopes to unite Kenyans.
Raila has been crisscrossing the entire country while seeding the manifestos of Azimio la Umoja through the peace and unity call ahead of 2022 general election.
He maintained that the country will only realize the resuscitation of the ailing economy through pushing for unity plans among regions, tribes and communities across the country.
Deputy President William Ruto, on the other hand, is currently elongating the bottom-up strings in Makueni county where he has graced the empowerment programs to hundreds of women groups, Bodaboda saccos and thousands of jobless youths in the region.
While addressing a charged mammoth crowd in Makueni, the hustler nation chief likened Raila’s Azimio la Umoja’s peace and unity call to the collapsed constitutional amendment bill (2020) dubbed as Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
Ruto predicted that Raila’s Azimio la Umoja has taken a similar toppling channel to the BBI ahead of 2022 election.
“Walikuja wakaharibu mipango yenye tulikuwa nayo ya Jubilee na wakaanza kutuambia mambo ya BBI na reggae. Sai tena wameanza Maneno ya Azimio la Kuzimia. Tunataka kuwaambia litazimia kama tu vile Reggae ilizimia (They (Opposition leader Raila Odinga) to dismantle our prior plans in Jubilee and replaced them with Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Right now, they are again telling us about Azimio la Kuzimia. We want to tell them that it will fail just the way BBI died” DP Ruto said.
Raila is set to declare his 2022 presidential bid tomorrow, Friday, 10th at Kasarani ground.
“Azimio La Umoja is Fake, It Will Not Unite Kenyans” DP Ruto Warns Nyeri Residents Ahead of Raila’s Friday Declaration