Wafula Chebukati Rules Out Announcing Presidential Results Today

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has ruled out announcing the presidential results today.

Speaking at a media briefing at the IEBC national tallying center in Bomas of Kenya Chebukati stated that results announced at the polling stations will be final.

He stated that the IEBC was yet to receive any physical copies of Form 34A or 34B for verification before the commission announces the final results.

Wafula Chebukati also said that the electoral body will not go through the tallying process until they start receiving the original Form 34A and 34B from our returning officers at the national tallying centre.

“We are not going through the tallying process until we start receiving the original images of Form 34A and 34B from our returning officers at the national tallying centre,” Chebukati said.

“The law requires IEBC to declare the president-elect within seven days, the commission shall endeavour to conclude this exercise at the earliest time possible,” he added.

Chebukati further laughed off at the pace in which media houses were tallying results saying that they should be finalizing their results.

“You should be at 97 percent. Maybe you were not prepared,” he said.

As of 3:00 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 45,266 of 46,229 form 34As and six of 291 form 34Bs had been uploaded to the IEBC’s website.

