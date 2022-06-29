Wajackoyah Reveals What He Will Do On His First 100 Days in Office

Presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah has criticized his opponents for making unrealistic promises in the event that they prevail in the impending elections in August.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Wednesday June 29, Wajackoyah asserted that Kenya’s economy is in a sad situation and that politicians who make lofty claims about what they would accomplish in the first 100 days of office are only lying to win over people.

“This physiology of the first 100 days is all concocted in lies, and I am not going to talk about other parties because they have all told lies… I will be inheriting a debt and therefore we shall be looking at how to come out of this nonsense. We are in trouble,” he said.

The Roots Party leader stated that if his contentious idea to grow marijuana for export materializes, he may turn to conducting a public fundraiser to help pay off part of the nation’s debt.

“I might call on citizens to contribute before marijuana grows up to six months because that is the time it takes to mature. When Singapore was bankrupt, everyone gave whatever they had, even gold,” the Roots Party leader stated.

Wajackoyah also reaffirmed his promise to enact the death sentence in order to eradicate corruption, declaring that once Kenyans see how his administration deals with corrupt officials, there will be no more resource theft.

“Once I introduce a death penalty, and I am not joking about this, we will have a hemp rope for those found guilty. The good thing is that we shall have reprieve by allowing them to choose the method of death,”

‘If we don’t do away with these people, we are done! Look at KEMSA, it is the same people who are looking for elective seats right now. If you hang about 10 of them, there will be no theft.” he said.

