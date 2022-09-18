We Don’t Want Government Jobs- Kalonzo tells of President Ruto

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has responded to President Ruto’s statements saying that the Azimio group is not interested in government Jobs.

Speaking on Saturday September 17, Kalonzo stated that they have a lot of work to do rather than seeking jobs in the executive.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that the leaders in Azimio One Kenya Alliance are not interested in any jobs whatsoever from the executive. We already have a lot of work to do as we have demonstrated even this afternoon,” he said.

Kalonzo was speaking during the Azimio parliamentary group meeting during the unveiling of the Azimio parliamentary leaders.

President Ruto on friday during the Kenya Kwanza parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha stated that he would not appoint any member of the Opposition to his Government.

The head of state added that the members of opposition would play an oversight role and keep his government in check.

“We believe the efficiency of any government is dependent on how much we are kept on our toes. We have accepted that we are not going to appoint any member of the opposition into government because we want a vibrant opposition. We want an opposition that will keep the government in check because we have nothing to hide and we want to run an accountable government.

” We appreciate their role, we wish them well and but we will play our role as effectively as we can. Let us take the responsibility put on our shoulders by the people of Kenya seriously,” Ruto said.

President Ruto who was sworn in last week had already invaded the Azimio camp after being declared the winner on August 15.

Ruto has so far got the support of former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Ugenya MP David Ochieng of the MDG party and the UDM party from North Eastern which has 7 Mps, 2 senators and 2 governors.

