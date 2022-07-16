Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

We Have Already Won the Presidency – William Ruto

By

Published

raoruto

raoruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has expressed faith he will win the August 9 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday July 9th at a prayer rally organised by the Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi  Ruto conveyed gratitude to the Church stating their desire to pray for him and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua would not be in vain.

“From where I stand, victory is already ours. Together with my running mate, we thank you for praying for us. We don’t take it for granted that men of God from far and wide have come to pray over our candidature,” Ruto said.

The DP also said that his administration will not accept activities which will display disrespect to the Church.

“With men and women of other faiths, we will keep our nation away from practices that do not respect our God. We will actively promote the word of God in Kenya,” he pledged. 

Ruto also vowed to provide consistent support for the Church and to ensure that the registration of new churches continues unimpeded under the Kenya Kwanza government.

In addition to pushing for peace during the next elections, the Church has been calling for reconciliation between DP William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William S. Ruto

Deputy President William S. Ruto

To prevent a recurrence of the post-election violence in 2007–2008, the men of God urged the nation’s senior religious figures to start the process of reconciliation. 

The clergy considers Uhuru and Ruto’s recent public rants to be in bad taste and should be halted by the two leaders. 

Also Read: Inside DP Ruto’s Campaign Nerve &amp; Tallying Center in Westlands

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020