We Have Already Won the Presidency – William Ruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has expressed faith he will win the August 9 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday July 9th at a prayer rally organised by the Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi Ruto conveyed gratitude to the Church stating their desire to pray for him and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua would not be in vain.

“From where I stand, victory is already ours. Together with my running mate, we thank you for praying for us. We don’t take it for granted that men of God from far and wide have come to pray over our candidature,” Ruto said.

The DP also said that his administration will not accept activities which will display disrespect to the Church.

“With men and women of other faiths, we will keep our nation away from practices that do not respect our God. We will actively promote the word of God in Kenya,” he pledged.

Ruto also vowed to provide consistent support for the Church and to ensure that the registration of new churches continues unimpeded under the Kenya Kwanza government.

In addition to pushing for peace during the next elections, the Church has been calling for reconciliation between DP William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

To prevent a recurrence of the post-election violence in 2007–2008, the men of God urged the nation’s senior religious figures to start the process of reconciliation.

The clergy considers Uhuru and Ruto’s recent public rants to be in bad taste and should be halted by the two leaders.

