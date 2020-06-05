Wetangula`s Decision To Suspend Party Rebels Nullified By Political Party Registrar

(KDRTV)-The Registrar of Political Parties has nullified the decision by Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula against punishing party rebels

Senator Wetangula resolved to take action against party rebels after holding a meeting of the party`s parliamentary group (PG) and National Executive Council (NEC)

Thereafter, the party decided to suspend secretary-general Eseli Simiyu and MP Wafula Wamunyinyi for gross violation of the party`s constitution

The decision was arrived after the duo were accused of scheming an unsuccessful coup against the party`s leadership on May 31, 2020

However, reports indicate that the preliminary ruling of the Registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu stated that the PG and NEC that suspended the duo was not properly convened and lacked a quorum.

Ms. Nderitu also revealed that the party leadership failed to tender to her office the statutory form PP7, used to inform the registrar of changes in the party`s official

The approach by the Ms Nderitu implies that Senator Moses Wetangula will have to call for another NEC and PG meeting to ratify the changes before submitting them to the Registrar of Political Parties again

However, Wetangula affirmed that he is still in control of the party

On the other hand, the Simiyu`s team who wanted to eject Wetangula as the party leader said that the registrar only asked them to rectify a minor anomaly, a missing signature, in the PP7 form they had tendered

Ms. Nderitu however went through Wamunyinyi`s submission against relevant obligations guiding the existence of political parties in Kenya.

“You are kindly guided to address the issue highlighted above within the precincts of your party constitution and in line with section 20 of PPA and apprise us on the same,” she said.

The party team planning for the coup accused the party leader of gross misconduct and being unable to reconcile warring members to do away with friction in the party