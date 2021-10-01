Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cleophas Malala Attacked By Angry Residents: “You Went Abroad To Remove Your Big Stomach And Ass With Our Cash”

By

Published

cleo
cleo

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been called out by a section of Kakamega residents for allegedly being corrupt and frustrating his competitor.

In a viral video recorded by the residents while speaking to journalists, Malala has been accused of frustrating other politicians who have shown interest for his seat come 2022.

The senator was accused of specifically frustrating Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.

“Muhanda ameshinda hata mama yako kwa miaka,” they said in the video.

“Respect old people who have been here before you. Work with your age mates and stop disturbing old people who are working. She has a good working record and not like you.”

READ ALSO: Prof Kisiangani Warns Raila From Believing He Conquered Mt Kenya: Those Billionaires Can’t Even Convince Their WorkForce To Vote For You 

The residents further accused the politician of being corrupt and even travelling to the US to get liposuction surgery to reduce his weight.

They urged other Kakamega residents not to vote for him for governor come 2022.

“You went abroad and removed your belly and ass and came back as a slim man,” the went on.

“We know you did this so that you can have the energy to run around and get bribes. Now we believe you want to go and change yourself into a woman. But let us tell you this, even if you wore a leso, you won’t steal from Elsie because she has many voters.”

Watch the video HERE

 

 

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019