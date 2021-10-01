Cleophas Malala Attacked By Angry Residents: “You Went Abroad To Remove Your Big Stomach And Ass With Our Cash”

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been called out by a section of Kakamega residents for allegedly being corrupt and frustrating his competitor.

In a viral video recorded by the residents while speaking to journalists, Malala has been accused of frustrating other politicians who have shown interest for his seat come 2022.

The senator was accused of specifically frustrating Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.

“Muhanda ameshinda hata mama yako kwa miaka,” they said in the video.

“Respect old people who have been here before you. Work with your age mates and stop disturbing old people who are working. She has a good working record and not like you.”

READ ALSO: Prof Kisiangani Warns Raila From Believing He Conquered Mt Kenya: Those Billionaires Can’t Even Convince Their WorkForce To Vote For You

The residents further accused the politician of being corrupt and even travelling to the US to get liposuction surgery to reduce his weight.

They urged other Kakamega residents not to vote for him for governor come 2022.

“You went abroad and removed your belly and ass and came back as a slim man,” the went on.

“We know you did this so that you can have the energy to run around and get bribes. Now we believe you want to go and change yourself into a woman. But let us tell you this, even if you wore a leso, you won’t steal from Elsie because she has many voters.”

Watch the video HERE