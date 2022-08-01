What Uhuru Kenyatta Will Be Doing in His Last Week in Office

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be commissioning megaprojects in several counties across the nation to cement his legacy in the next one week before his tenure ends.

According to media sources, the Head of State would campaign for the presidential candidate of Azimio la Umoja, Raila Odinga, by touring the Vihiga, Coast, and Nyanza regions, as well as his own backyard, Mt. Kenya.

Uhuru’s scheduled visit in the Coast and Western regions, which are widely regarded as Raila’s strongholds, would seek to bolster the former premier’s popularity and urge people to use their constitutional rights in big numbers.

According to a report by Nation, he is scheduled to commission more than twelve projects in his final days in office.

In his tour of Kisumu next week, he will launch several projects, including the refurbished Kisumu shipyard and the MV Uhuru 2 Wagon ferry.

In the Central region, he will inaugurate the Ksh27 billion Mau Mau Road that passes Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Nyandarua counties.

Uhuru has picked Raila Odinga as his president’s preferred successor, and he has been travelling several counties while raising support for him.

While launching the Nairobi Express on Sunday July 31,He took time to attack his deputy, William Ruto, who had claimed that Uhuru was reportedly conspiring to kill his political opponents prior to the August 9 General Election.

“You have insulted me for close three years, has anyone touched you? I was in office for those three years and did I not have the capability? Now that I want to hand over the government and I have limited powers, do you think I have time to look for you?

“Everyone, including myself, has the right to campaign for whoever they want. There is no reason for insults and If I answer you because you have lied. There is no reason to tell people I want to kill you,” Uhuru stated.

