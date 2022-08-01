Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

What Uhuru Kenyatta Will Be Doing in His Last Week in Office

By

Published

20220501 142651

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be commissioning megaprojects in several counties across the nation to cement his legacy in the next one week before his tenure ends.

According to media sources, the Head of State would campaign for the presidential candidate of Azimio la Umoja, Raila Odinga, by touring the Vihiga, Coast, and Nyanza regions, as well as his own backyard, Mt. Kenya.

Uhuru’s scheduled visit in the Coast and Western regions, which are widely regarded as Raila’s strongholds, would seek to bolster the former premier’s popularity and urge people to use their constitutional rights in big numbers.

According to a report by Nation, he is scheduled to commission more than twelve projects in his final days in office.

In his tour of Kisumu next week, he will launch several projects, including the refurbished Kisumu shipyard and the MV Uhuru 2 Wagon ferry.

In the Central region, he will inaugurate the Ksh27 billion Mau Mau Road that passes Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Nyandarua counties.

Uhuru has picked Raila Odinga as his president’s preferred successor, and he has been travelling several counties while raising support for him. 

While launching the Nairobi Express on Sunday July 31,He took time to attack his deputy, William Ruto, who had claimed that Uhuru was reportedly conspiring to kill his political opponents prior to the August 9 General Election.

“You have insulted me for close three years, has anyone touched you? I was in office for those three years and did I not have the capability? Now that I want to hand over the government and I have limited powers, do you think I have time to look for you?

“Everyone, including myself, has the right to campaign for whoever they want. There is no reason for insults and If I answer you because you have lied. There is no reason to tell people I want to kill you,” Uhuru stated.

Also Read: Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Plan To Tour Mt Kenya Region Next Week 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020