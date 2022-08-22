Connect with us

Why Ahmednassir Abdulahi Will not be Representing William Ruto in the Supreme Court

png 20220822 111016 0000 Renowned city lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahhi has opened up on why he will not represent President Elect William Ruto at the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ahmednassir stated that he in 2017 represented President Uhuru Kenyatta and therefore cannot represent DP Ruto.

“I want but I can’t act for President Elect Ruto in the Supreme Court. I’m conflicted. In 2017 I acted for outgoing President Uhuru against Hon Raila. Now that Uhuru’s project (Hon Raila) is challenging Ruto’s victory obviously Uhuru will object & raise clients-Advocate privilege,” he tweeted.

The former Uhuru Lawyer was among those mentioned to represent who the DP in the Supreme Court.His absence is a setback for Ruto, given his extensive experience managing Supreme Court disputes.

However, the lawyer has promised to provide commentary on the Supreme Court case.

He stated that he will evaluate the case and predict the most likely outcome.

“Starting kesho I will run a twitter commentary on the Supreme Court petition that will be filed by Hon Raila. I will appraise the strength & weaknesses of the case, the responses by the respondents & jurisprudential clue we should look from the 7 judges. I will predict the decision,” he remarked. 

Other names mentioned to represent William Ruto include Fred Ngatia, Adrian Kamotho and Nelson Havi.

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga is set to move to the Supreme Court this afternoon to file his petition before the deadline. This is the third time the former Prime Minister has moved to court to dispute Presidential elections.  

In the 2017 petition the Azimio flag bearer won the case with the Supreme Court led by David Maraga rilling a repeat election. He however boycotted the elections. 

Also Read: Meet Five Established Lawyers Likely to Represent Raila Odinga’s Case at Supreme Court 

