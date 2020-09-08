Why Miguna Miguna Thinks William Ruto Is Weak And Can’t Lead A Revolution

(KDRTV)-Miguna Miguna is a political fugitive who has been barred from Kenya for allegedly denouncing his Kenyan Citizenship.

Miguna has been on a mission to initiate a revolution in Kenyan and overthrow the so-called dynasties.

According to him, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his family, the Moi, and Odinga families ought to be in jail for plundering the country’s resources.

The self-proclaimed general is always very vocal form his exile o matters he perceives as political and economic injustices perpetrated by the government.

The man from Nyando is a straight talker who shoots direct from the hip without fear or favor.

Yesterday night when Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno was arrested for abusing the president and his family, Miguna condemned the act saying that president Uhuru and his mother Ngina Kenyatta are the ones that are supposed to be in jail for being criminals.

The deputy president whom Ng’eno was vehemently and ferociously defending weighed in on the matter and condemned Ng’eno and Oscar Sudi for abusing the president.

Ruto warned all the politicians to air their frustrations more civilly than resorting to abuses. This did not go down well with his critics and Miguna Miguna has castigated him for being a coward.

Most politicians have raised concerns about William Ruto’s style of politics because he seems to throw his allies under the bus when things get thick.

This was first reported by former cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa who felt that the deputy president didn’t do much to defend him.

Echesa said that it is going to be very difficult for people to fight for him because he goes into hiding when his soldiers are in trouble.

Miguna Miguna told him to stop chickening out if he wants to win this war and stand with his soldiers instead of defending his oppressors like a coward.

