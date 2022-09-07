Why President Uhuru Kenyatta Paid Raila Odinga A Visit In Karen At Night

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the residence of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Amollo Odinga in Karen on Tuesday September 6th at night.

The visit was unexpected because the Azimio presidential candidate had not been seen in public since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of his adversary William Samoei Ruto as president- elect.

In pictures that were posted on social media after the presidential visit; Uhuru and Raila were spotted with the likes of; James Orengo, lawyer Paul Mwangi and professor Makau Mutua.

But it has since been discovered that president Uhuru was compelled to meet with Raila at night since people close to the ODM leader said he has been healing for the past few days due to illness. The president proceeded to wish the ODM a speedy recovery as a result.

Even in the photos that were shown, the leader of Azimio had a swollen face, and it’ s still not clear what caused it. So, he had to wear a face mask at some point to hide the bad news. Other pictures of Mr. Odinga without a face mask showed that he was not just fine.

There are several rumours online on what happened to the Azimio la Umoja leader.

According to Kilimani MCA Robert Alai, the former prime minister fell while he was desambarking from his car.

” Baba @Raila Odinga didn’ t have any medical challenges or those things you are thinking of. He had a small fall while disembarking from the car. He is very much ok though. He wishes all of you a good day and is upbeat and hopeful. ” The renowned blogger posted on Twitter.

NTV has also revealed that the ODM party leader was injured after he had a minor accident on a treadmill on Tuesday.

