Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

William Ruto Allies Accuse Jubilee of Plotting to Rig London Ward Polls

Avatar

By

Published

EvZUTrBWgAE5TaW
UDA Candidate in London Ward

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have claimed that the Jubilee Party is planning to rig Thursday’s mini-poll in London Ward, Nakuru County.

Jubilee, will for the first time, face off with UDA in a high-stakes contest in the mini-poll. William Ruto allies have been campaigning for UDA candidate Anthony Nzuki.

However, Jubilee is not intending to lose the seat and has backed Francis Njoroge to retain the seat. Njoroge’s chances of winning have been boosted by the withdrawal of ODM and KANU candidates.

But the UDA camp alleges that Jubilee is using unorthodox means to win the seat. On Tuesday, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika wrote a letter to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, warning him of plans to cause chaos in London Ward.

According to the lawmaker, Police in Nakuru West has been instructed to block and curtail the movement of Tanga Tanga supporters on election day.

And on Wednesday, the Hustler camp alleged that police had disrupted a meeting of their agents in Nakuru Town.

There are also reports that police disrupted a meeting at the Hustler Centre in Nakuru. Cops also tried to arrest Tanga Tanga MPs at the venue.

Neither the police nor, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a statement on these allegations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

EvdBM35XUAAXMHX EvdBM35XUAAXMHX

Politics

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga Survives Grisly Accident in Kabuchai

(KDRTV) – Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga is admitted at a hospital in Bungoma Town after being involved in an accident on Monday evening....

1 day ago
Mp Joshua Kutuny Mp Joshua Kutuny

Politics

Ruto Critic Joshua Kutuny Lands Powerful Role in Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has been appointed as the new Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, replacing Soy MP and Deputy President William Ruto’s...

1 day ago
Jibril Mohammed Jibril Mohammed

News

CS Amina Mohammed’s Brother Dies in India

Sports CS Amina Mohammed has lost her brother  Esmael Mohamed Jibril who passed away on Monday. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in...

1 day ago
EBMZnjpWwAIpeAQ EBMZnjpWwAIpeAQ

News

From Puffing Weed to Twerking Videos! Karen Nyamu’s Controversial Public Life

(KDRTV) – City lawyer Karen Nyamu is once again the centre of a national conversation after Mugithi musician Samidoh admitted to having a child...

1 day ago