William Ruto Allies Accuse Jubilee of Plotting to Rig London Ward Polls

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have claimed that the Jubilee Party is planning to rig Thursday’s mini-poll in London Ward, Nakuru County.

Jubilee, will for the first time, face off with UDA in a high-stakes contest in the mini-poll. William Ruto allies have been campaigning for UDA candidate Anthony Nzuki.

However, Jubilee is not intending to lose the seat and has backed Francis Njoroge to retain the seat. Njoroge’s chances of winning have been boosted by the withdrawal of ODM and KANU candidates.

But the UDA camp alleges that Jubilee is using unorthodox means to win the seat. On Tuesday, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika wrote a letter to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, warning him of plans to cause chaos in London Ward.

According to the lawmaker, Police in Nakuru West has been instructed to block and curtail the movement of Tanga Tanga supporters on election day.

My letter to the Inspector General of Police on the London Ward By Elections of Thursday March 4th. pic.twitter.com/gv4ZsdJcO9 — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) March 2, 2021

And on Wednesday, the Hustler camp alleged that police had disrupted a meeting of their agents in Nakuru Town.

Gladys Shollei claims police being used to frustrate UDA candidate for London Ward mini-poll in Uasin Gishu pic.twitter.com/nR7pxRjyNh — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) March 3, 2021

There are also reports that police disrupted a meeting at the Hustler Centre in Nakuru. Cops also tried to arrest Tanga Tanga MPs at the venue.

#OperationNakuruWest Police are currently Sorrounding UDA Hustler Centre on the express orders of Harambee House Prefects. Deputy OCPD Fantom Analo, just remember you will PERSONALLY answer to the charges of such behaviour, Harambee House orders must be in writing! Thread pic.twitter.com/cfyEhrP3Ro — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) March 3, 2021

Neither the police nor, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a statement on these allegations.