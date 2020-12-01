William Ruto Left ‘Naked’ as Key Rift Valley Allies Endorse BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s indecision over the BBI report has put his supporters in the Rift Valley at crossroads on whether to support or reject the document.

Ruto has given mixed signals about the report. At one time, he seemed to be warming up to the BBI proposals, only to change his mind and switch back to calls for a consensus after his earlier change of mind received a backlash.

It is perhaps due to this indecision, that some of the DP’s allies have confidently backed the report.

At least eight out of the 14 Rift Valley Governors are backing the BBI proposals. The county bosses are on the forefront of the signature collection drive in the region.

Read Also: Uhuru now takes the war to Ruto’s bedroom

The governors are: Samuel Tunai (Narok) Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu),Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet),John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) ,Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and Laikipia’s Ndiritu Muriithi.

Ole Lenku, Kinyanjui and Tolgos are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point men in the Rift Valley. They have been tasked to popularise the BBI report by the handshake team.

To make matters worse for the DP, some of his previous allies in the National Assembly are also campaigning for the BBI report.

Read Also: US President Joe Biden Involved in an accident

Governor Kinyanjui was accompanied by MPs; David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Charity Kathambi (Njoro) and Kimani Kuria (Molo) when he launched the signature collection drive in Nakuru Town on Friday last week. It seems the DP is cornered.

At the moment, only two Rift Valley Governors; Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana) have voiced their opposition to the BBI.

Governor Nanok has opposed the proposals because they renege on inclusivity. He also claims that a bloated parliament is not the solution to some of the problems facing the country at the moment.