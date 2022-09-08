William Ruto Reveals Why President Uhuru Is Yet To Congratulate Him

President- elect William Ruto has finally spoken out about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reluctance to congratulate him following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his victory on Monday, September 5.

In an Interview with CNN On Wednesday, September 7, Ruto told Christiane Amanpour that President Kenyatta might be disappointed after his candidate, Raila Odinga, lost in the August 9 General elections.

” Unfortunately, President Uhuru Kenyatta has not seen it fit to congratulate me but I think that’ s fine. Maybe he is disillusioned or a bit unhappy that I defeated his candidate but that is the nature of politics, ” Dr. Ruto stated.

The incoming President also mentioned that he would focus on uniting the country and serving all Kenyans equally.

” The administration that I’ m going to run is going to be an administration that is going to serve all Kenyans equally, whether they voted for us or they did not, ” Ruto affirmed.

During his recorded statement at the State House on Monday, President Kenyatta pledged to ensure a seamless transfer of power after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld William Ruto’ s victory.

President Kenyatta surprisingly congratulated all elected leaders but failed to mention Ruto or congratulate him on his victory.

” Today the Supreme Court made a ruling on the presidential dispute upholding the results announced by IEBC and in Keeping to the pledge that I made to uphold the rule of law, I commit to executing the orders of this court to the letter.

” It’ s my intention to oversee a smooth transition to the next administration and all the necessary orders to facilitate this process have already been issued, ” the outgoing Head of State stated.

The two who were close allies until 2018 reportedly fell out after Uhuru approached Raila Odinga for a handshake agreement that saw Ruto neglected from the goverment.

