William Ruto’s Swearing in to cost Taxpayers Ksh 200 Million 

The National Treasury has allocated Ksh 200 Million to be used on President elect William Ruto’s swearing in on September 13 after the Supreme Court upholded his win as the 5th President.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had challenged Dr. William Ruto’s win as the President-elect after the August 9 General Election, but the Supreme Court threw out his case.

The Constitution says that the President-elect will be sworn in seven days after an election petition is heard and the Supreme Court rules in favor of the election winner.

The National Treasury has allocated the funds to the Assumption of Office committee that is preparing for the transition of power from President Uhuru Kenyatta to William Ruto.

“The allocation of Sh200 million under the Executive Office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for Assumption of Office activities,” the Treasury says in a report.

The Assumption of Office of the President Act of 2012 stipulates out the steps that must be taken to make sure that the winner of a presidential election takes office within a certain amount of time.

The Act sets up a 20-person committee called the Assumption of the Office of President. The Secretary to the Cabinet is in charge of the committee.

The State has to make the day of the swearing-in a public holiday because the law says so. The Act also gives exact times for certain things, like how the oath must be taken between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the date given.

The Chief Justice along with the registrar of the High Court, will give the President-elect the oath of office.

The outgoing President will then hand over the new head of State the Constitution and the sword of power.

