William Ruto’s Vow To Mudavadi

William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi have offlate been good friends in politics. In most rallies, Mudavadi has always shown Ruto endless support.

Deputy president Ruto was unveiled as the party’s leader by the party delegates and flag bearer at the NDC today.

However, Ruto came out today and could reveal how thankful he is about Mudavadi. He has termed Mudavadi as that one person who gave him “respect and support” despite being intimidated not to join him and change his nature of forming association on ethnic ties.

On the other hand, Mudavadi congratulated him for his endorsement as the UDA flag bearer and promised to support him to the end.

“I want, with a lot of gratitude, to thank you for making it possible for all Kenyans to work together. I want to tell you on this occasion that we will pay you in equal measure one day. Hiyo heshima umetuonyesha sisi pia tutakuonyesha.” Ruto said. However, Mudavadi had to say this on that note:

“Ndugu yangu Deputy President nataka niseme hongera, congratulations on your being nominated and elected as the flag bearer of this vibrant party UDA. Your team has done a wonderful job and has stood for Kenyans and with Kenyans,” said Mudavadi. Also read Details of Ruto, Mudavadi 12-day Tour in US

Mudavadi substantiated that together as one they will give Ruto all the support under the Kenya Kwanza outfit.