Crazy SMS bet sees Embakasi taxi driver scoop half a million after 11-team multibet on Odibets

A dream come true, these are the words of one John Githaiga after winning Sh505,692 on Odibets after an 11-team multibet prediction that sailed through.

A jovial Githaiga mentioned that he had predicted an over 2.5 goals for all the eleven matches in his bet slip.

“At first I thought I was dreaming when I saw the congratulations message on my phone, I had placed my bets two days in advance and hoped to win though I wasn’t sure if I would have won,” said an elated John as he spoke to journalists.

Githaiga, who boasts of having placed his bet via SMS, stated that he was going to better the lives of his family and expand his taxi business with his winnings.

“I placed my bet of 11 matches to end at over 2.5 goals each just for the fun of it as I am an ardent football fan and it went through much to my surprise,” said Githaiga as he received his cheque from Odibets lead bookmaker Daniel Macharia.

SMS betting is quickly gaining traction among punters in the country and this has seen betting firms venture into the SMS betting bandwagon and Odibets clearly has not been left behind.

Are you the next lucky winner? Procedure to place bets via SMS on Odibets:

First things first, you need to be registered with Odibets to place a bet via SMS. And this can as well be done online or using the SMS short code by provided by the company. You need to do the following;

SMS the word ODI to 29680 to register for an Odibets account. You will receive a message on your successful registration and how to activate your Odibets account.

How to place a bet via SMS on Odibets:

Mainly we’re talking of placing the normal 3 way bet which has the Home (1), Draw (X) and Away (2). The format for this is:

GAMEID#PICK#AMOUNT

Game ID is the unique identifier of the game for instance for 40001 Man United vs Arsenal with ODDs (1 = 2.99; X = 3.52 2 = 2.99) to bet on this match for Manchester United you will place a bet as follows: –

SMS 40001#1#200 to 29680 where 200 is the total Stake and 1 for the home team.

The above are simple ways to get started on the SMS betting scene that is steadily becoming popular among punters in the country.