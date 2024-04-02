Aston Villa Beat Wolves to Remain Fourth in The Premier League

Aston Villa were not at their best, but a 2-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday kept them on track to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa scored at Villa Park, keeping the home side in fourth place with 59 points from 30 games, three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand and are the most likely competitors for a top-four finish.

It was Villa manager Unai Emery’s first win over Wolves at the seventh attempt, ending a run of two Premier League games without a win that had weakened his side’s grip on fourth position only slightly.

Wolves are in 10th place with 41 points from 29 games and have had their moments. Rayan Aït-Nouri squandered a fantastic chance in the first half, but his team suffered back-to-back defeats after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Championship club Coventry City in their last encounter.

The home side took the lead nine minutes before halftime when Wolves cleared a free kick to the outside of the box, and Diaby rifled his rasping drive into the top corner for his ninth goal of the season across all competitions.

Villa replaced England striker Watkins with Jhon Durán at halftime and increased their lead midway through the second half.

