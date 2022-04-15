Burnley Sack Sean Dyche amid Poor Results

Sean Dyche has been fired by Burnley over poor form in the club this season. Dyche has been the manager of the club since 2012, guiding the Clarets to two Premier League promotions.

Burnley is currently in 18th place in the Premier League, four points behind Everton, with eight games remaining in the season.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone, and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer,” the club said in a statement.

Mike Jackson, the Under-23s coach, will now be in charge of the club. The team’s captain, Ben Mee, the academy director, Paul Jenkins, and the under-23s goalkeeping coach, Connor King, as temporary manager, will assist him.

The club’s Chairman Alan Pace, also thanked the departing manager and his backroom team for their achievements over the last decade at the club.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community,” Alan Pace said.

The decision to fire the entire backroom staff, according to Alan Palace, was made to bring about a change in the way the team performs in the midst of the relegation struggle.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status. “ he noted.