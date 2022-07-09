Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates on Ronaldo, De Jong, Lewandoski, Ake, Raphinha & Dembele

By

Published

IMG 20220709 175400 816

Cristiano Ronaldo fears his chances of leaving Manchester United are fading after the club doubled down on their stance that he’s not for sale.(Source: Daily Mail)

IMG 20220709 174922 299

Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt has said ‘YES” to Bayern Munich.His representatives are already negotiating a contract until June 2027.

All that remains is to find an agreement with Juventus and a fee of around €70m is expected. (Source Pletti Goal)

IMG 20220709 175006 159

Barcelona bid for Raphinha has been improved in the last 24 hours, still not matching £60m Chelsea bid accepted by Leeds. Raphinha wants to wait for Barça.

Ousmane Dembélé accepted the new contract proposal, but now it depends on Barça. (Source  Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220709 210654 550

​​Nathan Aké has agreed personal terms on a move to his former club Chelsea. Man City now await an official bid and they want around £40m-£45m.(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220709 175031 483

Manchester City are weighing up their options on replacing Nathan Aké. Pau Torres, Jules Koundé and Joško Gvardiol are all on the list. Kalidou Koulibaly is also on the market. (Source  Mcgrathmike)

IMG 20220709 175301 988

​​Barcelona have made the decision to sell Frenkie De Jong, regardless of whether or not Bernardo Silva can be signed.Frenkie is not willing to accept the important salary cut that will be required of him to stay.(Source: Javi Miguel Club)

IMG 20220709 210451 011

PSG will try to go for Robert Lewandowski if Barcelona fails to sign him. Same thing for Chelsea. Lewandoski would prefer to sign for Barça or Chelsea than stay at Bayern.

IMG 20220709 210544 389

 Manchester United are close to signing goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer from Lazio. (Talksport)

IMG 20220709 210627 181

Arsenal are interested in re-signing midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan. (Calciomercatoweb)

Also Read: Meet 5 Football Stars who Followed Their Father’s Footsteps

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020