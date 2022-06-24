Meet 5 Football Stars who Followed Their Father’s Footsteps

Children frequently emulate their parents’ behaviors in an effort to carry on the family tradition. In football, great players have followed in their parents’ footsteps and made waves on the world stage, so the situation is similar. In this article, KDRTV looks into 5 Football stars who have followed their father’s footsteps.

Erling Haaland

Since making his Bundesliga debut in January of 2020, the Norwegian footballer has dominated the league. Haaland scored 85 goals in 88 games by the end of the 2021/22 season, proving to be a phenomenal force in the league. He has however made a club switch to English Champions Manchester City. His father, Alfie Haaland, who played for Manchester City from 2000 to 2002, inspired the transfer. Prior to his retirement, Alfie earned 34 caps for Norway and played for both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa, son of the legendary Enrico Chiesa, is a formidable opponent on the field. As a winger for Italian giants Juventus, he has made 153 appearances and scored 34 goals in all competitions.

In his first season with the club, the 24-year-old has helped his team win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. His father played for Juventus as well as Sampdoria, Parma, Fiorentina, Lazio, and Siena, totaling 557 appearances and 203 goals in his career.

Giovanni Simeone

Giovanni is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. Diego played 106 times for the Argentine national team prior to becoming a coach. His son has followed in his footsteps and is one of the best Italian Players.

Gio Reyna

Claudio Reyna is a legendary footballer whose leadership of the United States men’s national team at the 2006 FIFA World Cup is fondly remembered. He had successful stints at Rangers, Sunderland, Manchester City, and New York Red Bulls, among others.

Gio Reyna, his son, has impressed many soccer fans with his prowess as a Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder.

Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper is a notable goalkeeper who plays for Leicester City and the Danish national team. His father Peter Schmeichel is a Manchester United legend who played 292 times for the red devils.

