Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

EPL: Ronaldo Scores Twice: Man City Beats Leicester, Arsenal Bags First Three Points

Christiano Ronaldo has scores two goals; Fernandes and Lingard are also in the limelight for taking Manu United to the top.

By

Published

Christiano Ronaldo scores two goals on first apearance in EPL league this season.
Christiano Ronaldo scores two goals on first apearance in EPL league this season.

KDRTV SPORTS: Christiano Ronaldo has scored two goals as Fernandes and Lingard are also in the limelight for taking Manu United to the top.

On the other side, Manchester City beat Leicester 1-0 after Bernado Silva scored the only goal. Arsenal, on its side, bagged its first three-point after thrashing Norwich after Aubameyang scored the only goal of the season.

Manchester United is now leading the EPL table with ten points ahead of Manchester City (9) and Tottenham (9).

The EPL standings are likely to change owing to the matches scheduled to be played this weekend.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019