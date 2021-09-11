EPL: Ronaldo Scores Twice: Man City Beats Leicester, Arsenal Bags First Three Points

KDRTV SPORTS: Christiano Ronaldo has scored two goals as Fernandes and Lingard are also in the limelight for taking Manu United to the top.

On the other side, Manchester City beat Leicester 1-0 after Bernado Silva scored the only goal. Arsenal, on its side, bagged its first three-point after thrashing Norwich after Aubameyang scored the only goal of the season.

Manchester United is now leading the EPL table with ten points ahead of Manchester City (9) and Tottenham (9).

The EPL standings are likely to change owing to the matches scheduled to be played this weekend.

