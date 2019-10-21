Connect with us
 

Former Gor Coach Dylan Kerr to Take Over at Wazito?

Wazito Owner Ricardo Badoer PHOTO COURTESY)

Kenya Premier League (KPL) side Wazito have confirmed that they have parted ways with Head Coach Fred Ambani and Technical Director Stanley Okumbi.

The development comes two days after an embarrassing 2-4 defeat at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz at Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

Immediately after the match, the club’s ambitious owner Ricardo Badoer accused the players of playing as they had spent too much time at KFC. He promised to take necessary action.

Social media was awash with reports that Okumbi and Ambani had been shown the door on Sunday. It was not until Monday morning that the club confirmed the news on their website.

“We can confirm that Head Coach Fred Ambani and Technical Director Stanley Okumbi have left the club by mutual consent.” Reads a statement from CEO Dennis Gicheru.

Unconfirmed reports said that the two coaches had engaged in a physical fight just hours before facing Kakamega Homeboyz.

Despite acquiring expensive players in the transfer window, Wazito have failed to light up the KPL winning only one of their six matches so far.

They are currently 13th on the log with six points which is nine behind leaders Gor Mahia.

Ricardo has warned the players to up their game or they will face the same fate as their coaches. He promised to announce a new coach within two days.

The club’s fans have urged the owners to appoint former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.

Kerr won back to back titles at Gor Mahia in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He also won the SportPesa Cup before leading the team to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

He is currently jobless after resigning from South African side Black Leopards.

