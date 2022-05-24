Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

How Raila Odinga Once Helped British Born Footballer to Play for Kenya

By

Published

Taiwu Atieno

Taiwuo Atieno

Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga once played a big role in helping British-born footballer Taiwo Otieno to play for Harambee Stars.

Taiwo was born to a Kenyan father and British Mother in London. He began his footballing career in USA where he played for a number of prestigious clubs and drew notice from the England national team.

He however snubbed the Three Lions and was interested in playing for the Kenyan National Team. His choice was met with a lot of opposition forcing Raila Odinga the then Prime Minister to intervene.

Taiwo had knocked on numerous doors in his quest to represent Kenya on the international scene before Raila’s involvement. However, just as he was about to quit up, he met Raila, who brought his dream to life.

“I had declared my intention to play for the national team (Harambee Stars) in 2003. But a lot of things had to happen before I could come.

“I first made contact with KFF in 2003 but they told me that Kenya was serving a FIFA ban. Three to four years went by and then we had the post-election violence (2007). We began correspondences again in 2008 and I arrived at the beginning of 2009. But there was another challenge. The Kenyan Constitution then had no provision for dual citizenship. So they wanted me to renounce my British citizenship and I wasn’t able to do that because I was playing abroad (Puerto Rico),”

“That is when I went to see former Prime Minister who gave me special designation under the new Constitution (2010),” he revealed in a past interview.

Taiwo made his debut in 2009 when Kenya faced Mozambique. His final game for Stars was an 85th-minute substitute appearance in a 2–1 win over Togo in 2013 the AFCON qualifiers.

Also Read:  5 Footballers Who Moved To Manage Their Former Clubs

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020