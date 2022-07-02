Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer News & Updates on Neymar, Malacia, Eriksen, Ziyech, Lingard & Lisandro Martinez

By

Published

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Tyrell Malacia. He will become the first signing of Erik Ten Hag. €15m fee + €2m add ons. (Source FabrizioRomano)

20220702 074214

Christian Eriksen is waiting to see who Manchester United sign before making a final decision on his future. 

It is understood he will join the club if they can complete the signings of Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia. Source (DiscoMirror)

IMG 20220701 201047 937

Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi has made contact with Chelsea, one of the few clubs capable of recruiting Neymar. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are keen to recruit the 30-year-old. (Source ESPN FC)

IMG 20220701 201953 205

Raphinha has asked his agent Deco to block Chelsea’s move for him even though they have reached a €70m agreement with Leeds United.The Brazilian wants to go to Barcelona, it is his childhood dream. (Source joaquimpiera)

IMG 20220701 202043 759

Tottenham have completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton. He joins on a 5-year contract for €60m.

IMG 20220701 202147 380

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake remains the most likely to succeed Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, while simultaneous talks for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt are also being held. (Source Daily Telegraph)

IMG 20220701 202311 858

Manchester United are on high alert after Arsenal failed to agree a deal to sign Youri Tielemans. Erik Ten Hag is a big fan. (Source: Alex_Crook)

IMG 20220701 202504 529

Manchester United have held positive talks with Ajax over the signing of Lisandro Martínez. The club are following a similar pattern to the Tyrell Malacia pursuit. (Source: jamesalanrobson)

IMG 20220701 202525 488

AC Milan have reportedly started negotiations with Chelsea over the loan signing of wantaway winger Hakim Ziyech. (Source Daily Mail)

IMG 20220702 073910 547

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Jesse Lingard as an option on a free transfer as he is homegrown.(Source: mcgrathmike)

IMG 20220702 074128 484

Also Read: Meet 5 Football Stars who Followed Their Father’s Footsteps

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020