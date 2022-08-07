Latest Transfer Rumours on Arnautovic, Fabian Ruiz, Sane, Werner, Isco & Odoi

Manchester United have seen a €8.5m bid for former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautović rejected by Bologna.(Source: DiMarzio)

RB Leipzig are set to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal. Final details being discussed , personal terms are agreed. Fabrizio Romano

Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign Isco on a free transfer. Medical on Monday in order to complete the deal as the contract has been agreed until June 2024.

Sky Sports reports that Callum Hudson Odoi’s agents are in discussions with Borussia Dortmund regarding a possible loan move this summer. The club has given the 21-year-old England international, who has two years remaining on his contract, permission to discuss a possible exit from Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton will beat West Ham in the race to capture Wolves defender Conor Coady. Reports indicate that Toffees and Wolves have reached an agreement to pay £12 million plus add-ons for the services of the English defender, who wants to leave Molineux in quest of greater playing time.

West Ham are prepared to sell both Saïd Benrahma and Nikola Vlasić in the next days according to Fabrizio Romano. Torino are keen on signing Vlasić.

Manchester United are interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz if a deal for Frenkie de Jong remains stalled. Erik ten Hag is committed to acquiring a top-tier holding midfielder and sees the Spain international as a perfect alternative if De Jong cannot be signed.

Leroy Sane might be on his way back to Manchester Except this time, the Germany international might be on his way to Old Trafford. According to the Mirror Manchester United have made an enquiry regarding the Bayern Munich forward, who spent four years at Man City.