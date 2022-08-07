Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer Rumours on Arnautovic, Fabian Ruiz, Sane, Werner, Isco & Odoi

By

Published

IMG 20220807 180016 627

Manchester United have seen a €8.5m bid for former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautović rejected by Bologna.(Source: DiMarzio)

IMG 20220807 180145 462

RB Leipzig are set to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal. Final details being discussed , personal terms are agreed. Fabrizio Romano 

IMG 20220807 180316 488

Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign Isco on a free transfer. Medical on Monday in order to complete the deal as the contract has been agreed until June 2024. 

callum hudson odoi fc chelsea 2020 1601735775 48329

Sky Sports reports that Callum Hudson  Odoi’s agents are in discussions with Borussia Dortmund regarding a possible loan move this summer. The club has given the 21-year-old England international, who has two years remaining on his contract, permission to discuss a possible exit from Stamford Bridge. 

33c99f17f9f38a72a4931177c7654a3a111e162e

According to the Daily Mail, Everton will beat West Ham in the race to capture Wolves defender Conor Coady. Reports indicate that Toffees and Wolves have reached an agreement to pay £12 million plus add-ons for the services of the English defender, who wants to leave Molineux in quest of greater playing time.

20220807 195909

West Ham are prepared to sell both Saïd Benrahma and Nikola Vlasić in the next days according to Fabrizio Romano. Torino are keen on signing Vlasić. 

sport preview Fabian Ruiz

Manchester United are interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz if a deal for Frenkie de Jong remains stalled. Erik ten Hag is committed to acquiring a top-tier holding midfielder and sees the Spain international as a perfect alternative if De Jong cannot be signed.

Man Utd transfer news Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 1651512

Leroy Sane might be on his way back to Manchester Except this time, the Germany international might be on his way to Old Trafford. According to the Mirror Manchester United have made an enquiry regarding the Bayern Munich forward, who spent four years at Man City.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020