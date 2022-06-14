Connect with us

Sports

Latest Transfer Updates On De Jong, Mane, Eriksen, Dumfries & Matic

By

Published

Matic Completes Roma Move

IMG 20220614 185352 312

Nemanja Matić has joined AS Roma as free agent, a deal now signed until June 2023 plus option for further season. He will wear the number 21 jersey.

Man United unwilling to pay huge cash for De Jong

IMG 20220614 185230 500

Manchester United have told Barcelona that they are not willing to offer a very large fee for Frenkie de Jong. The English club believe Barça are trying to ‘hike’ the transfer fee in order to solve their financial problems. (Source  Rob Dawson ESPN)

Man United & Tottenham Lead the Race in Signing Eriksen

IMG 20220614 185251 154

Manchester United and Tottenham have both held concrete discussions with Christian Eriksen and his agent. At this stage, they’re regarded as the favourites to sign the Danish playmaker ahead of Newcastle. (Source  Daily Mail)

Bissouma nears Spurs Move 

IMG 20220614 185318 192

Tottenham are set to complete their third signing Yves Bissouma. Final details on the add-ons, €26m fee. Spurs are offering Bissouma a five year deal (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Spurs aim at Djed Spence

IMG 20220614 185415 998

Tottenham are also set to continue their summer rebuild by signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough for a similar fee [£26m] as they will pay Brighton for Yves Bissouma. (Source: Guardian)

Mane to Bayern links

IMG 20220614 185504 796

Bayern Munich are preparing to submit a third offer to Liverpool for Sadio Mané: €35m guaranteed plus €5m add-ons. The new bid would mean the clubs are no longer far apart in their valuation and an agreement is expected to be reached. (Source: BILD)

Man United interested in Dumfries

Manchester United want to sign Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries. Bayern Munich are also keen, but Dumfries would prefer to stay in Milan or go to Old Trafford. Inter would want a fee of €30m.

(Source: MailSport)

Chelsea want Kounde

IMG 20220603 191805 295

​​Jules Koundé wants to join Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel wants him. Negotiations are ongoing between the clubs. (Source: Sky)

 

