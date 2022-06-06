Latest Transfer Updates On Eriksen To Man U, Mane To Bayern, Pulisic To Liverpool& Dembele To Chelsea

Red Devils Want Eriksen

Manchester United are interested in signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer. (Source Daily Mirror)

Liverpool Reject Bayern Bid for Mane

Liverpool have rejected an early £21 million ($26m/€24) proposal from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that included up to £4m in add-ons.

Mane is poised to depart Anfield in the coming months, with the Bundesliga champions favorites to land him, but the Reds are willing to hold out for more money. (Source The Times)

Liverpool Target Pulisic to replace Mane

Liverpool are interested in Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane. (Source Sport Bild)

Sterling set to Remain at Man City

Raheem Sterling is now considering staying at Manchester City for one more season and leaving when his contract runs out. He knows he will have the pick of the clubs next summer as a free agent. (Source Daily Mirror)

Chelsea Interested in Dembele

Chelsea have offered a 4-year contract for Ousmane Dembélé. The English club are now in pole position to sign the French winger. (Source: Sport)

Liverpool Aim at Raphina

Liverpool are ramping up their interest in £60m-rated Raphinha and Leeds’ interest in Takumi Minamino could help the deal get over the line.

(Source: MirrorFootball)

Matic To Unite With Jose Mourinho

Nemanja Matić will sign for Roma on a free transfer. He will join up with José Mourinho for the third time in his career. (Source: DiMarzio)

Spurs Target Djed Spence

Tottenham are preparing to step up their interest in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Express)

Sanches To Milan Links

​​Renato Sanches has agreed personal terms with AC Milan. An agreement between the Italian club and Lille over the fee is getting closer.

(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

